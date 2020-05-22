Husband's artistic attempts to make the bed goes viral

MANSON, Washington (WPVI) -- A retiree is getting a lot of attention for his, let's call it - lovable lack of domestic awareness.His efforts to help out around the house have now gone viral.Meet Jim and Joanne Sterling of Manson, Washington.The high school sweethearts have lived a long life of wedded bliss - which was only recently challenged when Jim retired, and Joanne told him to, quote - pull his weight around the house.Making the bed would be a nice start.This was his first effort, which we'll call the square stack.Jim, evidently perplexed at how to properly appoint the pillows, tried all kinds of combinations - many of which are now going viral.Here's the so-called superstack, perfectly positioned in the middle of the bed.Here's the end of the bed arrangement.Clearly enjoying the attention - Jim has now ventured into mixing props with the pillows.Here's the clown cage.Stuffed animals also sometimes make an appearance.But rest assured - its is NOT all fun and games - Jim has also been derelict of his bed making duties - this day he apparently went on strike.Nonetheless, like birds of a feather - the family flocks together - turning a simple chore into a whole lot more.Making for something we can all smile about.You can see the whole collection, uploaded by their daughter Jessy Sterling, below.