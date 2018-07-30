ICE protesters set up camp across from City Hall

Just days after Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney ordered protesters to leave City Hall, they're back.They've set up an encampment across the street.While they're pleased with the mayor's decision to end the city's resource-sharing agreement with Immigration and Customs Enforcement or ICE, they say more needs to be done.They want an end to stop-and-frisk policing in Philadelphia, and for the Berks County residential center, which houses undocumented immigrants, to be shut down.------