Ice skating rink unveiled at the Mall of America

Ice skating rink unveiled at the Mall of America. Gray Hall reports during Action News at 6 a.m. on December 9, 2018.

You can find virtually everything at the Mall of America, and that now includes an ice skating rink!

Mall officials have unveiled the new, custom-built 2,000 square foot rink located at the north entrance to the mall.

It's free to skate for those who bring their own skates, or people can rent a pair for just $5.

All of the proceeds will go to the Boys and Girls Club of the Twin Cities.

