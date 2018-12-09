Ice skating rink unveiled at the Mall of America

You can find virtually everything at the Mall of America, and that now includes an ice skating rink!
Mall officials have unveiled the new, custom-built 2,000 square foot rink located at the north entrance to the mall.
It's free to skate for those who bring their own skates, or people can rent a pair for just $5.
All of the proceeds will go to the Boys and Girls Club of the Twin Cities.
