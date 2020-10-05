This 102-year-old wasn't going to let COVID-19 stop her from voting

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=6391619" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A step-by-step guide to requesting an Illinois mail-in ballot.

Good morning! This is 102-year-old CTU retiree Bea Lumpkin casting her vote-by-mail ballot. If Bea can do it, anyone can do it. Vote! pic.twitter.com/WZHquUoQz5 — ChicagoTeachersUnion (@CTULocal1) October 1, 2020

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=6701673" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> With the unusual circumstances around the 2020 election, the I-Team answers the top 5 viewer questions about how to vote in Illinois.

CHICAGO, Illinois -- A retired Chicago teacher geared up to make sure she could cast her ballot to vote.Bea Lumpkin is 102-years-old, and this week she showed that age and the pandemic are not a barrier to voting.The Chicago Teacher's Union tweeted out a picture of her voting by mail with a message, "If Bea can do it, anyone can do it. Vote!"Lumpkin dressed up in all the protective gear she could find to make her vote count.