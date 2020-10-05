Society

This 102-year-old wasn't going to let COVID-19 stop her from voting

CHICAGO, Illinois -- A retired Chicago teacher geared up to make sure she could cast her ballot to vote.

Bea Lumpkin is 102-years-old, and this week she showed that age and the pandemic are not a barrier to voting.

A step-by-step guide to requesting an Illinois mail-in ballot.


The Chicago Teacher's Union tweeted out a picture of her voting by mail with a message, "If Bea can do it, anyone can do it. Vote!"



Lumpkin dressed up in all the protective gear she could find to make her vote count.

With the unusual circumstances around the 2020 election, the I-Team answers the top 5 viewer questions about how to vote in Illinois.

