Society

IHOP receives backlash for failed Mother's Day joke

EMBED <>More Videos

IHOP receives backlash for failed Mother's Day joke. Christie Ileto reports during Action News at 4 p.m. on May 13, 2019.

A Mother's Day joke from IHOP fell flat on social media this weekend.

The International House of Pancakes tweeted, "If you have pancakes in your tum tum, does that make you a pancake mum mum? Happy Mother's Day to all the moms out there!"

The post was coupled with a photo of a fake sonogram featuring a giant stack of pancakes.

It was meant to be funny, but some people couldn't digest the tweet.

It went viral within 24 hours with over 1,100 retweets and 6,300 likes, though many of the responses were critical of the failed farce.

Some were calling it offensive to compare food babies to an unborn child, others saying the chain should simply take it down.

A spokesperson for IHOP did not immediately respond for comment.

So, for now, the chain is known for serving flapjacks with a side of flopped jokes.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societybig talkerstwittermothers day
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Carnival company, church react to Norristown fight
Reward posted in search for suspects in shooting of train conductor
Man dies after fire rips through Rhawnhurst home
Felicity Huffman pleads guilty in college admissions scandal
Former U.S. President Jimmy Carter recovering after falling, breaking hip
Protesters accuse missing girl's mom of not protecting her
Show More
Verizon offering $10,000 reward in South Jersey network destruction spree
Surveillance photos show last time Maleah Davis seen alive
Consumer Reports: Student loan forgiveness programs
Las Vegas mom intentionally drowned 2-year-old child, police say
PATCO cancels planned changes to Owl Service
More TOP STORIES News