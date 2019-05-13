IHOP receives backlash for failed Mother's Day joke

A Mother's Day joke from IHOP fell flat on social media this weekend.The International House of Pancakes tweeted, "If you have pancakes in your tum tum, does that make you a pancake mum mum? Happy Mother's Day to all the moms out there!"The post was coupled with a photo of a fake sonogram featuring a giant stack of pancakes.It was meant to be funny, but some people couldn't digest the tweet.It went viral within 24 hours with over 1,100 retweets and 6,300 likes, though many of the responses were critical of the failed farce.Some were calling it offensive to compare food babies to an unborn child, others saying the chain should simply take it down.A spokesperson for IHOP did not immediately respond for comment.So, for now, the chain is known for serving flapjacks with a side of flopped jokes.