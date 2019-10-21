Society

Illinois boy, 11, completes half marathon in all 50 states

An 11-year-old boy from Montgomery, Illinois has completed his 50th half marathon.

Aiden Jaquez has been traveling around the country running races and Sunday made all 50 states by finishing one in Iowa.

Aiden is hoping to make the Guinness Book of World Records by becoming the youngest person to do so. The current record is held by a 12 year old.

Aiden's grandmother has ran with him in every race. Aiden ran his first half-marathon at age 9 in Sarasota, Florida.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societymontgomeryiowaillinoisrunningu.s. & worldmarathons
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Philadelphia firefighters battle massive blaze at auto body shop
Toddler shot dead, 11-month-old hurt in weekend violence
Cowboys run over Eagles with 37-10 win
Allentown explosion sends 10 homes up in flames
Young Eagles fan sends adorable message to NFL
AccuWeather: Lots of Sun, Milder Today
Michael White speaks out for first time after not guilty verdict
Show More
Walmart sausage products recalled by manufacturer
Woman living in van with more than 300 pet rats
Woman barred from cruise line after daring selfie
West Point says a cadet and an M4 rifle are missing
Tornado touched down in Dallas, leveling buildings
More TOP STORIES News