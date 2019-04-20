Society

Illinois police officer helps teenager land a job

An Illinois police officer pulled over a teenager for an expired tag, but instead of writing him a ticket, he took the teen to a job interview.

Kshawn Ballwin also didn't have a driver's license.

The teen says he knew he was not supposed to drive, but he felt that the job opportunity with FedEx was more important than anything else.

So Officer Rick Gemoules got him safely home, and then drove Ballwin to the interview himself.

Ballwin now has a job, and Officer Gemoules says he feels like he is better connected to the community.
