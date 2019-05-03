Indego adding 400 more electric bikes in Philly

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- There will be hundreds more pedal-assisted electric bikes on the streets of Philadelphia later this month.
Indego says the bike share program is doing so well that it is adding 400 more bikes.
It will also install 12 new stations this year.
Indego is updating its current pricing structure and increasing the Day Pass to $12.
It will also now have a per minute pricing structure for extra riding time.
