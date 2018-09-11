U.S. & WORLD

Indiana police escort 5-year-old girl to her chemo treatment

Indiana police escort 5-year-old girl to her chemo treatment.

A young cancer patient in Indiana got a special escort to her second-to-last chemo treatment.

Sammy Barr was diagnosed with eye cancer when she was three-months-old.

The five-year-old got a surprise when she left Hammond for Indianapolis early Monday morning, with a group of police officers as escorts.

Sammy asked to bring some of her officer friends on the 300-miles round trip to her chemotherapy treatment.

But she never imagined it would really happen.

The officers took Sammy to lunch and on a little shopping trip after her appointment.

