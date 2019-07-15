Instagram users flocking to toxic lake to take photos

It's one stunning shot for "the gram," but Instagrammers are being warned.The amoeba-shaped lake may look gorgeous, but it's actually a toxic dump.Over the past few weeks, the turquoise lake in Siberia has become quite the social media setting.It's being called "the Siberian Maldives."It's way brighter and more luminous than all of the other nearby lakes.That's because it's a man-made dumping area for waste from a nearby power plant.Come in contact with whatever is in there, and it's not a good scene, it's dangerous.Still, people are posing near it, and even in it.One guy who posed for a photo in an inflatable unicorn float says his legs turned red and itched for a few days.