Society

Instagram users flocking to toxic lake to take photos

It's one stunning shot for "the gram," but Instagrammers are being warned.

The amoeba-shaped lake may look gorgeous, but it's actually a toxic dump.

Over the past few weeks, the turquoise lake in Siberia has become quite the social media setting.

It's being called "the Siberian Maldives."

It's way brighter and more luminous than all of the other nearby lakes.

That's because it's a man-made dumping area for waste from a nearby power plant.

Come in contact with whatever is in there, and it's not a good scene, it's dangerous.

Still, people are posing near it, and even in it.

One guy who posed for a photo in an inflatable unicorn float says his legs turned red and itched for a few days.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societytoxic wastebig talkersinstagram
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Bernie Sanders holds rally against Hahnemann closure
11 people decontaminated in Ridley Twp. hazmat situation
Sixers sign Ben Simmons to 5-year contract extension
Multiple injuries after Lucky Lady Casino roof collapses in Gardena
Police: Man enters stranger's house, wakes woman for help after shooting
Tackling Philadelphia's litter problem
Witness: Car crash may have led to fatal Kensington shooting
Show More
Suspects wanted for stealing donation jar for CHOP
Bensalem woman accused of biting officer's leg during DUI arrest
Sentencing for woman involved GoFundMe scam postponed
Remains found believed to be 'Seinfeld' actor Charles Levin
Overturned tractor trailer blocks traffic on I-295 southbound
More TOP STORIES News