Intoxicated fan brings Beyonce and Jay-Z concert to a halt

An intoxicated fan brought the Beyonce and Jay-Z show to an abrupt end when he rushed the stage in Atlanta this weekend.Video shows the man in a white t-shirt bolt onto the stage and make a beeline toward the Carters as they exit.A security guard quickly grabbed him.As did the teams back-up dancers, who jumped in to help.No one was hurt.Jay and Bey did not seek charges.However, the police did say the man now faces disorderly conduct and simple battery offenses.------