Intoxicated fan brings Beyonce and Jay-Z concert to a halt

Jeannette Reyes reports during Action News at 4:30 a.m. on August 27, 2018.

An intoxicated fan brought the Beyonce and Jay-Z show to an abrupt end when he rushed the stage in Atlanta this weekend.

Video shows the man in a white t-shirt bolt onto the stage and make a beeline toward the Carters as they exit.

A security guard quickly grabbed him.

As did the teams back-up dancers, who jumped in to help.

No one was hurt.

Jay and Bey did not seek charges.

However, the police did say the man now faces disorderly conduct and simple battery offenses.

