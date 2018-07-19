U.S. & WORLD

Iowa woman ticketed for veterans tribute

Iowa woman ticketed for veterans tribute.

DENISON, Iowa (WPVI) --
For more than a decade, an Iowa woman has been running a tribute to local veterans.

From service members, she has received many thanks.

From the City of Denison? A ticket for violating city code.

Jane Duncan planted the veterans garden.

At 72-years-old, she's been mowing and maintaining it for 11 years.

However, just this week, she has received a ticket and the garden is in jeopardy of being removed.

The Mayor of Denison says people called to complain about the upkeep, and the signs technically violate city code.

"We didn't expect to ruffle feathers. Our code enforcement officer was just following the rules and doing his job," says Mayor Jared Beymer.

"I don't have kids, I don't have family or animals. I have a veterans garden that I put my heart and soul into," Jane Duncan says.

Duncan says she intends to fight, and will not give up on her garden.

