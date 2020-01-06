Society

Irwin family has saved over 90,000 animals in Australia wildfires

AUSTRALIA -- The family of the late "Crocodile Hunter" Steve Irwin is continuing his legacy of rescuing and saving wildlife in danger.

Irwin's daughter, Bindi, and the rest of the Irwin family have now rescued and treated more than 90,000 animals.

Many of which were injured in Australia's recent devastating wildfires.



Bindi's brother, Robert, said on social media that Ollie, an orphaned platypus, was patient number 90,000 at the Australia Zoo's wildlife hospital.

The Irwin family owns and operates the zoo.

Robert Irwin also wrote, "With so many devastating fires within Australia, my heart breaks for the people and wildlife who have lost so much."

Nearly a third of koalas in the state of New South Wales may have been killed in the bushfires.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societybindi irwinaustraliawildfire
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Eagles eliminated from playoffs after loss to Seahawks
Carson Wentz suffers head injury during playoff game
2 UPS drivers among 5 killed in Pennsylvania Turnpike crash
Eagles fan who rescued mother from fire invited to Wild Card game
3 Americans killed in Al-Shabab attack at Kenyan military base
Police announce arrest in fatal deli stabbing in Audubon, N.J.
Chris Long commemorates Super Bowl 52 with $41.33 tip
Show More
Upper Darby High School reverses public ban on sporting events
2-day search effort for missing New Jersey girl
AccuWeather: Still Breezy Monday
Attorney General Josh Shapiro is Overheard at Tredici
Full list of 2020 Golden Globe winners, nominees
More TOP STORIES News