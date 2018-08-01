SOCIETY

Unusual cloud formation resembles glowing angel in the sky

EMBED </>More Videos

Unusual cloud formation resembles glowing angel in the sky

By
MONTGOMERY, Texas --
"Wow, that's a big angel in the sky!"

That was Danny Ferraro's first impression when he turned on to Texas State Highway105 in Montgomery and looked up Monday evening.

A group of clouds resembling an angel covered the sun, sending glowing rays all around it.

Known as crepuscular rays, these beams of light are more commonly called "angel rays" or "God rays," and Ferraro said it had a deeper meaning for him.

"I just felt like God was saying, 'I'm always with you.' I don't know how many people saw it as there were many on the road, but I'm sure it meant something special to everyone who did."
Ferraro adds that the cloud formation lasted for just a few moments, and he was at the right spot at exactly the right time to capture it on camera.

What do you see?

-----
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyweatherbuzzworthyinstagram storiesTexas
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
NTSB warns against jumping out of a car for #InMyFeelings challenge
Man gets hit by car doing viral dance challenge
Florida teacher quits job to become full-time shopper
Toddler hands out burritos to firefighters battling Carr Fire
More Society
Top Stories
Murder charges reduced in deadly Center City stabbing
Man pleads guilty in crash into Delaware River that killed girlfriend
Suspect identified in triple shooting that killed Allentown teen
Hundreds report possible illness after eating at Chipotle
Truck carrying bottled water overturns in Burlington Co.
Miracle in Mexico: All survive crash of Mexican jetliner
Harrah's to become 4th Atlantic City casino with sports bets
Death of ice cream salesman's mom linked to dry ice
Show More
AccuWeather: More Humid, Scattered Storms Today
Arrest made in murder of woman shot while driving
Transformer issue causes Wildwood power outage
Man loses both legs after being licked by dog
Judge blocks release of 3D-printed gun designs amid Dem outrage
More News