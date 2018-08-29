Is the cold temperature in your office sexist towards men?

A burning question in workspaces across America - is the temperature in your office sexist?There are some women and some studies that say maybe it is.Stereotypically, it's been said that women complain it's freezing at the office, while men prefer those lower temperatures.The debate got new steam this week when New York gubernatorial candidate Cynthia Nixon asked that Wednesday's debate hall be set to 76 degrees. Her opponent, Andrew Cuomo, is said to "like it arctic."Kerry Howley, a professor at the University of Iowa, tweeted that she never "felt more invested in a political debate," joking that men pretty much control thermostats and she's standing by 79 degrees.Enter some evidence, the Nature Research Journal has found that temperatures in most office buildings are set based on a decades-old formula that relies on the metabolic rates of men and that there's gender bias in thermal comfort.------