Society

It's National Hug a Newsperson Day

EMBED <>More Videos

It's National Hug a Newsperson Day: as seen on Action News at 5 a.m., April 4, 2019

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Action News morning team celebrated National Hug a Newsperson Day with style and grace Thursday morning.

The National Day Calendar reports April 4 is National Hug a Newsperson Day (formerly National Hug a Newsman Day).

According to the calendar site, this day gives everyone the opportunity to say "thank you" and hug their local newsperson.

Watch the video above to see how the Action News morning team expressed their gratitude for one another.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyentertainmentholidayu.s. & world
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Suspect arrested in fatal shooting of Philly inspector's son
Police officers enter burning Delco home, help save 4 people
Crews battling wildfire at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst
Tentative agreement reached to avoid strike at Community College of Philadelphia
Man shot 14 times in North Philadelphia
City rolls out municipal ID cards
Epic parking-space standoff captured on social media, goes viral
Show More
AccuWeather: Some Sun, A Bit Cooler Today
Preliminary report says Ethiopia crew followed Boeing rules
FBI searching for robber of West Chester Wells Fargo
RECALL: Beef patties sent to schools may contain purple plastic
Philadelphia conductor debuts music for PSPCA's homeless animals
More TOP STORIES News