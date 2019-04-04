PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Action News morning team celebrated National Hug a Newsperson Day with style and grace Thursday morning.
The National Day Calendar reports April 4 is National Hug a Newsperson Day (formerly National Hug a Newsman Day).
According to the calendar site, this day gives everyone the opportunity to say "thank you" and hug their local newsperson.
Watch the video above to see how the Action News morning team expressed their gratitude for one another.
It's National Hug a Newsperson Day
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News