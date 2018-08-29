Photo Pop Philly pays tribute to Philadelphia by featuring a dozen local artists, and it's a selfie-lover's dream.
"This was designed specifically for you to be part of the experience," says Kate Marlys, owner and curator of Photo Pop Philly.
Visitors are encouraged to take photos in the popup's five themed-rooms, which feature works by the local artists.
"A lot of them have murals all around the city of Philadelphia," Marlys says, "so for you to come to Photo Pop Philly and see all of your favorite artists together in one space is really a special treat."
The "Stars and Stripes" room honors military and veterans.
"We're patriotic but not political here," Marlys says. "You see a huge star designed by local artist Christine Moore and our signature ombré star wall."
The "Visit Philly" room is a crowd favorite. It features muralist Sean Allen's life-size portrait of 76ers center Joel Embiid.
"He's about 7-foot-2 and reaching up you know around 10 feet tall," Allen explains. "And we put the ball up there so you can test your jumps, test your ups against the Sixers star."
Artist Benjamin Howard designed a mural filled with iconic Philly favorites.
"There's a soft pretzel and a cheesesteak," Howard says, along with a SEPTA bus and the clothespin, "which is Oldenburg's sculpture that's right by City Hall, and then Ben Franklin, obviously."
The space culminates in a former bank vault filled with red balloons.
"The song 99 Red Balloons plays on repeat and it's really just a fun room," Marlys says. "You dance. You have fun and then at the end of the experience, you'll take a 360 photo."
Other rooms focus on freedom of speech, LGBT rights and the Me Too Movement.
"This is really the first of its kind in Philadelphia," Marlys says. "Anyone can have a good time here."
Photo Pop Philly | Facebook | Instagram: @photopopphilly
Through Sept. 3
1315 Walnut Street, Philadelphia, PA 19107
