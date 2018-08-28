SOCIETY

Jacksonville shooting victim from Upper Darby describes terrifying experience

EMBED </>More Videos

Jacksonville shooting victim from Upper Darby describes terrifying experience. Matt O'Donnell reports during Action News at 5 a.m. on August 28, 2018.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
One of the ten people who was injured during a shooting at a video game tournament in Florida arrived at Philadelphia International airport overnight.

Only Action News was there to speak to Chris McFarland, a gamer from Upper Darby.

Authorities say 24-year-old David Katz of Baltimore opened fire at the gaming bar in Jacksonville on Sunday.

He killed two people, and wounded ten others before fatally shooting himself.

McFarland was grazed in the head.

He says he saw the shooter and heard at least ten shots being fired.

"It all happened really fast. I had got hit in the head, wound up turning around, dropping to the floor and I remember looking back while I was on the floor, and seeing the shooter about 15-feet in front of me emptying his gun into a group of my friends. It is something I want to remove from my mind right now," says McFarland.

Despite the terrifying experience, McFarland says he will return to gaming tournaments in the future.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyphilly newsvideo gamemass shooting
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
Ohio exterminators clears nearly 1,000 hornets from car
NJ Governor Murphy rejects 5-cent fee on plastic bags
Police: Missing, endangered 6-year-old located unharmed
Fan charged after rushing onstage at Beyonce, Jay-Z concert
More Society
Top Stories
2 men shot, 1 dead, in Roxborough
Man fatally shot while waiting for bus in Hunting Park
Authorities issue arrest warrant in Paulsboro murder
Young man gunned down in alley in Juniata
'Sea lice' causing problems for swimmers in Ocean City
Police seek person of interest after model murdered in Ardmore
Father sentenced after killing toddler in crash during robbery getaway
AccuWeather: Two Days of Oppressive Heat and Humidity
Show More
Philly schools to dismiss early Tuesday and Wednesday due to heat
No charges for armed man caught on video in Bensalem
Plume of smoke rises from fire in Tacony junkyard
Man sought in connection with killings of pregnant woman, boyfriend
Well-known South Jersey restaurant closed due to fire
More News