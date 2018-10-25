SOCIETY

Japanese company pays employees to get full night's sleep

A company in Japan is paying its employees to get a full night's sleep.

Bloomberg reports a wedding organizer in Japan called "Crazy Inc." is awarding points to employees who sleep six hours a night or more for at least five days a week.

Points can be exchanged for food in the company cafeteria.

Nightly rest is tracked using an app.
According to a Japanese survey more than 90 percent of people there over the age of 20 say that they don't get enough sleep.

