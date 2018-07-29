U.S. & WORLD

Japanese company recruiting armpit models

EMBED </>More Videos

Japanese company recruiting armpit models. Gray Hall reports during Action News at 10 a.m. on July 29, 2018. (WPVI)

A Japanese company has an unusual offer.

Wakino Ad Company is willing to pay you -- to be an armpit model.

The company is searching for women to display the ads on their armpits.

Wakino Ad Company wants to advertise an underarm hair removal procedure for a beauty treatment chain.

So the question is, would you be willing to do this, and for what price?

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyu.s. & worldbuzzworthysocial media
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
U.S. & WORLD
Boy helps pull his younger sisters tooth out with Nerf gun
Piano playing pizza deliveryman goes viral after showing off amazing talent
Apple reveals new iPhone models
3 dead, 7 wounded after gunmen in New Orleans fire into crowd
More u.s. & world
SOCIETY
Piano playing pizza deliveryman goes viral after showing off amazing talent
Debate about music while on hold with CVS goes viral
Bike riders cruise to the shore for a good cause
6abc Loves the Arts: Get lost in Isaiah Zagar's Magic Garden masterpiece
More Society
Top Stories
Authorities investigate deadly police-involved shooting in Lehigh County
Police: Accused killer assaults officers, steals cruiser in West Philly
Vigil held for victim in fatal hit-and-run in West Philadelphia
Northern California wildfire raging into its fourth day
Police investigate crash on Broad Street
1 dead, 3 injured following Trenton crash
Crash halts I-95 traffic in Northeast Philadelphia
Family displaced by Frankford house fire
Show More
Juvenile escapes from Wilmington detention facility
NJ woman who lost husband, 4 daughters in Del. crash speaks out
Missing girl found alive nearly 24 years later
Man killed doing electrical work in South Philadelphia
Children from the Casey Cares Foundation meet the Eagles
More News