'Jaws Holiday Bike Drive' surprises children in Atlantic City

ATLANTIC CITY, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Santa arrived early for hundreds of youngsters in Atlantic City, New Jersey on Tuesday.The 3rd annual "Jaws Bike Drive" took place at the Boys and Girls Club, giving away brand new Huffy bikes.Because social distancing was required this year, the kids had a chance to zip around the club, giving their new bikes a test drive.This amazing effort is all thanks to Ron Jaworski and his foundation, Jaws Youth Playbook."There is so much joy in seeing a child get their first bike! That's why I wanted my foundation to help brighten up these underprivileged kids' world over the Holiday Season. The pride of owning a bike encourages lifelong habits of exercise, outdoor activity and independence," said Jaworski.