SOCIETY

Jaws Youth Playbook hosts holiday bike drive for children in Camden

EMBED </>More Videos

Jaws Youth Playbook hosts holiday bike drive for children in Camden. Jamie Apody reports during Action News at 6 a.m. on December 16, 2018.

By
CAMDEN, N.J. (WPVI) --
Ron Jaworski's foundation, the Jaws Youth Playbook, teamed up with the Salvation Army Kroc Community Center in Camden to host a holiday bike drive.

"We're so thrilled that so many people volunteered, so many cared not only to help Jaws Youth Playbook, and Kroc Center, but to help these kids," said Liz Jaworski.

Seventy people volunteered to help assemble the bikes for the youth.

"It took us one hour to put 200 bikes together. I think we set a Guinness World Record," said Liz.

The bikes were delivered to 2nd and 3rd graders who are members of the Camden Kroc Center.

It's the organization's mission to bring health and wellness to at-risk youth, and year-round, more and more volunteers donate their time to make it all possible.

"They thought they were coming here to build bikes, but they're really coming here to build a future for these kids because they're giving them freedom, they're giving them independence, they're teaching them health, wellness, outdoor activities," said Liz.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyPhilly Proudnew jersey news
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
Man confined to wheelchair after spinal injury walks to receive college degree
Cancer survivor receives home from Habitat for Humanity in Pottstown
Family of migrant girl disputes official story on her death
New information reveals radio problems hindered police response in Parkland school shooting
More Society
Top Stories
Suspect in custody after assaulting police officer in Philly
Del. baby found dead in Manhattan hotel; 2 women in custody
Nativity scene stolen from Italian Market in South Philadelphia
Man killed in shooting in Feltonville
Man hospitalized after being shot in Germantown restaurant
Man hospitalized after being shot in the neck in Logan
Man shot and killed inside Germantown restaurant
5 injured, including 4 police officers in Fern Rock house fire
Show More
Sports betting begins at SugarHouse Casino in Philadelphia
Man charged in online threats to Lafayette College
Pedestrian struck by vehicle in Crescentville
Pete Davidson OK after alarming Instagram post: NYPD
Vernon Odom's legendary career at Action News
More News