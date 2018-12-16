Jaws Youth Playbook hosts holiday bike drive for children in Camden

Ron Jaworski's foundation, the Jaws Youth Playbook, teamed up with the Salvation Army Kroc Community Center in Camden to host a holiday bike drive."We're so thrilled that so many people volunteered, so many cared not only to help Jaws Youth Playbook, and Kroc Center, but to help these kids," said Liz Jaworski.Seventy people volunteered to help assemble the bikes for the youth."It took us one hour to put 200 bikes together. I think we set a Guinness World Record," said Liz.The bikes were delivered to 2nd and 3rd graders who are members of the Camden Kroc Center.It's the organization's mission to bring health and wellness to at-risk youth, and year-round, more and more volunteers donate their time to make it all possible."They thought they were coming here to build bikes, but they're really coming here to build a future for these kids because they're giving them freedom, they're giving them independence, they're teaching them health, wellness, outdoor activities," said Liz.------