SOCIETY

Jazz up your week at these 3 upcoming shows in Philly

Photo: Austin Neil/Unsplash

By Hoodline
If you love live music, there's no time like the present when it comes to getting out and about in Philadelphia. From a Fourth of July dance party to a folk concert, here are the local shows worth checking out this week.

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

---

Red, White & Blue Party at The Wilarie





Kick off your Independence Day revelry early at an indoor-outdoor dance party this Tuesday night at The Wilarie. The party will feature old school hip-hop, R&B, '90s and 2000s beats spun by DJs Gary O, Lady B and Shorty Wop.

When: Tuesday, July 3, 9 p.m.- Wednesday, July 4, 2 a.m.
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Norman Taylor & Blue Soul at The Twisted Tail





Spend Friday night with Norman Taylor & Blue Soul.

Singer-songwriter and blues performer Norman Taylor hails from the South Jersey-Philadelphia area. His style melds country blues like Robert Johnson and Skip James with contemporary acoustic blues similar to Keb Mo, Eric Bibb and Guy Davis, plus elements of '70s rock, soul and gospel.

When: Friday, July 6, 9 p.m.-Saturday, July 7, 1 a.m.
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Christine Lavin at Philadelphia Folksong Society





Singer-songwriter and guitarist Christine Lavin hits the stage at Philadelphia Folksong Society this Sunday evening.

The New York City-based folk musician recently released her 23rd solo album, "Spaghettification," which hit the number five spot on the International FolkDJ chart. Lavin has performed all over the U.S., Canada and Europe, and hosts knitting circles backstage prior to every show.

When: Sunday, July 8, 2-5 p.m.
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyHoodline
SOCIETY
3 women in Broomall celebrate 315 years of life
Confederate statue on UNC campus toppled by protesters
Bensalem golf outing benefits Make-a-Wish foundation
Kensington to receive mural makeover
Missing Montgomery County woman located
More Society
Top Stories
Administration looking into fatal police-involved shooting
Lawncrest church damaged by fire
Bensalem details school safety plans ahead of upcoming academic year
Man in country illegally charged with Mollie Tibbetts' murder
Colorado man told of murder charges as wife's father sobs
2 more suspects arrested in shooting of Camden detectives
Allentown priest accused of groping teen, sending nude pics
AccuWeather: Mostly Cloudy Today, Isolated Downpours Tonight
Show More
Man charged with groping 2 teens in Target store
Mother reacts after son, 15, shot by 14-year-old in West Philly
Arkansas mom dies in crash, toddler and infant sons survive for 3 days
Witness: Drug overdose may have caused crash in Wilmington
Plane carrying Post Malone, 15 others makes emergency landing
More News