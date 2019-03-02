U.S. & WORLD

JCPenney looking to hire thousands of salon stylists

JCPenney looking to hire thousands of salon stylists. Gray Hall reports during Action News at 7 a.m. on March 2, 2019.

JCPenney is looking to hire thousands of salon stylists across the nation.

That includes dozens of positions in the Newark, Delaware area.

This Monday, the department store will host a national hiring day.

One of the locations is in the Christiana Mall.

During the event, JCPenney will host free hands-on classes about how to color hair.

Licensed stylists and cosmetology students are encouraged to apply.

