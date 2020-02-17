climate change

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos commits $10 billion to fight climate change

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos speaks during his news conference at the National Press Club in Washington, Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)

By JOSEPH PISANI
NEW YORK -- Amazon founder Jeff Bezos says he plans to spend $10 billion of his own fortune to help fight climate change.

RELATED: Jeff Bezos buys David Geffen's LA mansion for record $165 million

Bezos, the world's richest man, said in an Instagram post Monday that he'll start giving grants this summer to scientists, activists and nonprofits.

Bezos says he will call his new initiative the Bezos Earth Fund.

An Amazon spokesman confirmed that Bezos will be using his own money for the fund. Bezos, who founded Amazon 25 years ago, has a stake in the company that is worth more than $100 billion.

Amazon, the company Bezos runs, has an enormous carbon foodprint. Amazon officials said last year the company would work to have 100% of its energy use come from solar panels and other renewable energy by 2030.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyenvironmentamazonu.s. & worldclimate changedonations
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
CLIMATE CHANGE
Jan. 2020 was the hottest January on record, NOAA says
Study finds climate change could threaten wine supply
US Treasury chief takes swipe at Thunberg
Doomsday Clock reset to 100 seconds to midnight for 2020
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Delaware County 2nd grader dies from flu complications
Missing 10-year-old boy from New Castle Co. found safe
Sex therapist Amie Harwick dies; former boyfriend arrested
Pier 1 files for bankruptcy protection
Firefighters battle 2-alarm blaze at Berks County plant
Crash halts traffic on westbound I-76
Del. school board president resigns after controversial comments
Show More
Single-car crash in Pottstown causes thousands to lose power
AccuWeather: Mild Today, Spotty Showers Tuesday
More than 5 tons of cocaine seized in Costa Rica
Narberth teen advances on 'Idol' with original song
Bensalem hotel explosion leaves 2 injured
More TOP STORIES News