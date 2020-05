Jefferson Health doctors, physicians come together to sing beautiful rendition of "I'll Stand By You'

Jefferson Health doctors and physicians came together to sing a beautiful rendition of the classic ballad, 'I'll Stand By You.'The group of Jefferson Health physicians put together the video to show their sincere appreciation for fellow healthcare workers, reaffirm their commitment to all patients and to express that all of those on the frontlines are experiencing moments of joy and sorrow as they work tirelessly to save lives.The healthcare workers in the video include Dr. Margaret Lafferty, Thomas Jefferson University Hospital, Nemours; Dr. Sean Reiter, Jefferson Torresdale Hospital, Jefferson Bucks Hospital; Dr. Guy Lee, Abington Hospital-Jefferson Health, Rothman Orthopaedic Institute; Dr. Nick Taweel, Jefferson Methodist Hospital, Rothman Orthopaedic Institute; Dr. Ken Einhorn, Abington - Jefferson Health; and Dr. Dave Carola, Thomas Jefferson University Hospital, Nemours.Watch the full video below.For more updates related to the coronavirus, visit 6abc.com/coronavirus