Jell-O releases edible slime you can play with and eat

Slime has become a big trend among children.Stretchy, colorful and sticky -- sometimes it looks so good, kids try to eat it.Well, the kind you make with borax and glue is, of course, not at all safe to consume.However, there is now a kind of slime you can eat.Jell-O is about to roll out a new line of edible slime.The tagline? You can play with it and eat it!There's a pink, strawberry-flavored one called Unicorn Slime and a green, lime-flavored canister called Monster Slime.To make the edible slime, just add water to the mix and it turns into the stretchy goo that looks just like the other, non-edible slime.Parents have raised a few concerns on whether this can get dangerous, and whether it is sanitary.