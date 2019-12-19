u.s. & world

JK Rowling draws criticism for transgender comments

Author and Lumos Foundation founder J.K. Rowling attends the HBO Documentary Films premiere of "Finding the Way Home" at 30 Hudson Yards on Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019. (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

J.K. Rowling is facing widespread criticism from the transgender community and other activists after tweeting support for a researcher who lost her job for stating that people cannot change their biological sex.

The researcher, Maya Forstater, had been a visiting fellow at the Centre for Global Development, which in March declined to renew her contract. A London judge this week upheld her dismissal, finding that her views of sexual identity were "absolutist," even if they violate someone's "dignity and/or creates an intimidating, hostile, degrading, humiliating or offensive environment."

On Thursday morning, Rowling tweeted a response that said: "Call yourself whatever you like. Sleep with any consenting adult who'll have you. Live your best life in peace and security. But force women out of their jobs for stating that sex is real? #IStandWithMaya #ThisIsNotADrill."



The "Harry Potter" author is otherwise known for her liberal political views and many on Twitter labeled her a TERF (Trans Exclusive Radical Feminist). Among those criticizing her was the Human Rights Campaign, which tweeted: "Trans women are women. Trans men are men. Non-binary people are non-binary. CC: JK Rowling."

A spokeswoman for Rowling said that the author would not have any further comment.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyu.s. & worldlgbt
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
U.S. & WORLD
Trump: 'It doesn't feel like I'm being impeached'
House votes to impeach President Donald Trump
Senate passes anti-robocalls bill, sending it to Trump
1 dead, 2 injured in senior center shooting
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
South Philadelphia explosion leaves two presumed dead
Wawa announces data breach, 'potentially all' locations affected: CEO
Jeff Van Drew, who voted against impeachment, joining GOP: Trump
6abc True Crime: What was bothering this mom before she vanished?
Woman arrested, man who threw baby at guard still sought: Police
2 killed, dozens hurt, in snow squall wreck on I-80
People brave cold for work and play in Philadelphia
Show More
Senate passes anti-robocalls bill, sending it to Trump
LIVE | Murphy signs bill allowing undocumented immigrants to get licenses
Georgia family finds owl hiding in their Christmas tree
Deadly listeria outbreak linked to hard-boiled eggs: CDC
Boy living in domestic violence shelter asks Santa for a 'very good dad'
More TOP STORIES News