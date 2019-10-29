Society

John Cena pledges to donate $500K to firefighters in California

Wrestler turned actor John Cena plays a firefighter in a new film, and now he's stepping up to help firefighters battling the wildfires in California.

"I want Paramount to do me one favor. I want them to a pick a charity, to pick a charity that aids our first responders as soon as possible. And on behalf of 'Playing With Fire' and out of respect to the people that I truly believe are heroes, my response will be to immediately donate half a million dollars to this cause," Cena says in a recent video.



Paramount did as Cena asked and selected two organizations to support.

The Los Angeles Fire Department and Cal Fire Foundations will split the $500,000 from the actor.

Cena says firefighters in California battling the wildfires inspired his donation.

