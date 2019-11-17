Staff at Joint Base McGuire Dix Lakehurst honor former military K-9s

TRENTON, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Men, women and canines lined up to pay their respects at Joint Base McGuire Dix Lakehurst as the ashes of two heroes were carried inside.Two empty crates waited, memorials to Robby and Bagira. The two were military working dogs who both served overseas and were trained to detect explosives as part of the 87th Security Forces Squadron.Officials say both dogs passed away from terminal illness."This ceremony makes the end of their long, faithful and honorable careers," said Lt. Col. Patrick Bass, 87th Security Forces Squadron. "Both Robby and Bagira have deployed numerous times to overseas locations in the defense of our great nation against acts of terror."Those who spent countless hours with the two dogs tearfully shared memories.Staff Sgt. Alec Ducsay/military working dog handler"The bond that we had was one I had never experienced before and I will always miss my sweet little Robbie Roo," said military working dog handler Staff Sgt. Alec Ducsay.Petty Officer 3rd Class Jordan Sison said, "Oct 5, 2019 MWD Bagira passed on due to terminal illness. Not a day goes by that I don't think about him."After the ceremony training continued for the next generation of military working dogs."Every day you wake up you love your job, you love to go to work. This is a once in a lifetime opportunity to get to work with these dogs and these handlers. And watch the bonds that they grow," said Staff Sgt. Caitlin Bourque.