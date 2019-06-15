Society

Juneteenth celebrations held in Wilmington and Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Juneteenth is the oldest nationally celebrated day to commemorate the end of slavery in the United States.

The Delaware Juneteenth Association hosted a Freedom Parade and Festival in Wilmington Saturday.

This is the 25th anniversary for this Juneteenth observance in Delaware.

Today's festivities included live music, a bouncy house, Miss Juneteenth 2019 and plenty of food.

There was also a Juneteenth celebration at the Johnson House Historic Site in the Germantown section of Philadelphia.

The street festival included exhibits, live performances, and historical re-enactments.

There was also a panel discussion to raise awareness about social issues.

The celebration event included a Children's Village complete with a petting zoo, face painting, moon bounce, arts, and crafts.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyphilly newsdel. newsjuneteenth
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Woman shot and killed inside deli in North Philadelphia
8-year-old child from Northeast Philadelphia found safe
Argument between father, stepfather ends in stabbing at preschool graduation
Target registers back online after nationwide outage
Trump weighs in on closing of Lockheed's Chester County plant
Thieves steal wheelchair ramps from South Philadelphia home
Little girl's would-be kidnapper beaten by her grandparents: police
Show More
Man dies after being dragged while trying to stop carjacker
AccuWeather: Isolated Thunderstorm Sunday
Top wildlife preserve celebrates full year with no elephant poaching
Justice for Junior: All 5 defendants found guilty of murder
Limited edition rosé wine-flavored berries hitting store shelves
More TOP STORIES News