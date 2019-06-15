Juneteenth celebrations held in Wilmington and Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Juneteenth is the oldest nationally celebrated day to commemorate the end of slavery in the United States.The Delaware Juneteenth Association hosted a Freedom Parade and Festival in Wilmington Saturday.This is the 25th anniversary for this Juneteenth observance in Delaware.Today's festivities included live music, a bouncy house, Miss Juneteenth 2019 and plenty of food.There was also a Juneteenth celebration at the Johnson House Historic Site in the Germantown section of Philadelphia.The street festival included exhibits, live performances, and historical re-enactments.There was also a panel discussion to raise awareness about social issues.The celebration event included a Children's Village complete with a petting zoo, face painting, moon bounce, arts, and crafts.