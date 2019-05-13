Society

Monsanto Verdict: Jury awards $2 billion to Livermore couple who says Roundup caused cancer

EMBED <>More Videos

An Alameda County Superior Court jury ruled against Monsanto in another lawsuit claiming that its popular herbicide, Roundup, causes cancer.

OAKLAND, Calif. -- An Alameda County Superior Court jury ruled against Monsanto in another lawsuit claiming that its popular herbicide, Roundup, causes cancer.

Alva and Alberta Pilliod of Livermore claim that exposure to Roundup caused both of them to develop non-Hodgkin's lymphoma. They said exposure from more than three decades of spraying Roundup on weeds in several properties was a substantial factor in causing their illness.

RELATED: Bay Area man awarded $80 million after a jury said Roundup caused his cancer

The jury agreed, awarding the couple $1 billion each in punitive damages for a total of $2 billion. They were also awarded $55 million in compensatory damages.

This follows nearly six weeks of testimony followed by closing arguments last Wednesday.



Bayer, which now owns Monsanto, released a statement saying:

"We are disappointed with the jury's decision and will appeal the verdict in this case, which conflicts directly with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's (EPA) interim registration review decision released just last month, the consensus among leading health regulators worldwide that glyphosate-based products can be used safely and that glyphosate is not carcinogenic, and the 40 years of extensive scientific research on which their favorable conclusions are based."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyoaklandtrialhealthbusinesscourt caselawsuitgardeningcancer
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Carnival company, church react to Norristown fight
Reward posted in search for suspects in shooting of train conductor
Man dies after fire rips through Rhawnhurst home
Mother calls for change after daughter killed by repeat DUI offender
Montco voters to use new paper ballot system in Pa. primary
Felicity Huffman pleads guilty in college admissions scandal
Show More
Former U.S. President Jimmy Carter recovering after falling, breaking hip
Philly pothole problems sees decline from last year
Protesters accuse missing girl's mom of not protecting her
Verizon offering $10K reward in South Jersey network destruction spree
Surveillance photos show last time Maleah Davis seen alive
More TOP STORIES News