Justice the Elf returns to Newtown Township Police Department

Justice the Elf returns to Newtown Twp. police. Karen Rogers reports during Action News Mornings on November 28, 2018.

NEWTOWN TWP., Pa. (WPVI) --
Love it or hate it, the holiday tradition 'Elf on a Shelf' is back for many families.

If you don't know by now, the elf watches over the children in the weeks before Christmas and reports their behavior back to Santa.

So it's an important job.

And one local police department is getting a little help from an elf this holiday season.

Newtown Township Police Department in Bucks County has brought back Justice the Elf.

Officers document his every move -- from getting a little mischievous with the flashlights...



to cheering on the Philadelphia Eagles...



to even watching over the kids at the bus stop!


They've been posting videos and pictures to the department's Facebook page.

So remember - the elf is always watching.

societypa. newself on the shelfholidayNewtown Township (Bucks County)
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
