Center Jason Kelce and former Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Connor Barwin helped unveil a renovated playground in South Philadelphia on Saturday.The upgraded 7.5-acre Smith Playground also includes turf fields, basketball courts and a recreation building.The site at 24th and Jackson streets is one of the largest and most heavily used parks and recreation facilities in Philadelphia.In a tweet, Eagles defensive end Chris Long said, "Awesome work as always by Connor Barwin."------