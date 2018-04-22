SOUTH PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --Center Jason Kelce and former Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Connor Barwin helped unveil a renovated playground in South Philadelphia on Saturday.
The upgraded 7.5-acre Smith Playground also includes turf fields, basketball courts and a recreation building.
The site at 24th and Jackson streets is one of the largest and most heavily used parks and recreation facilities in Philadelphia.
📺 Brotherly Love! Former Eagles DE @ConnorBarwin98 still Supports Philly!— Jeff Skversky 6abc (@JeffSkversky) April 22, 2018
Barwin & @Eagles center Jason Kelce unveil a renovated Smith Playground in South Philly today!
The Playground at 24th & Jackson Streets is 1 of the MOST used Parks in #Philly@6abc#Eagles#JasonKelce pic.twitter.com/5d1hxLR6Xs
In a tweet, Eagles defensive end Chris Long said, "Awesome work as always by Connor Barwin."
Awesome work as always by @ConnorBarwin98 https://t.co/aZZKa558BX— Chris Long (@JOEL9ONE) April 22, 2018
------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps