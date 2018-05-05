ROYAL FAMILY

Kensington Palace releases new photos of Prince Louis, Princess Charlotte

EMBED </>More Videos

Two pictures have been released documenting the early days of Britain's newest prince. (Kensington Palace/Twitter)

LONDON --
Two pictures have been released documenting the early days of Britain's newest prince - and one shows Prince Louis being cuddled by three-year-old big sister Princess Charlotte.

One of the photos was snapped when Louis was just three days old. He was born April 23 and went home the same day.

The two snapshots were released by Prince William and his wife Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge, and were taken by Kate at their home in Kensington Palace. Big brother Prince George, 4, is not in the photos.

A palace statement said William and the duchess are "very pleased" to share the photos.

It said the royal couple wants to thank the public for "all of the kind messages" received since Louis' birth.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyroyal familyroyalscelebrity babiescelebrity birthseuropeu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
ROYAL FAMILY
Happy Birthday, Duchess Meghan!
Prince George celebrates his 5th birthday
Royal family releases official Prince Louis christening photos
Dublin girl gifts Prince Harry and Meghan Markle beautiful hand-drawn photo
Prince William and Kate Middleton christen Prince Louis
More royal family
SOCIETY
Woman says she was fired from job for being pregnant
Running Temple student, former 6abc intern, becomes internet sensation
Serena Williams to speak at Pa. Conference for Women
Homeless Texas A&M grad lands job after handing out resumes on street
3 women in Broomall celebrate 315 years of life
More Society
Top Stories
Woman found strangled in Ardmore apartment
Mollie Tibbetts died from 'multiple sharp force injuries': Autopsy
Police: Assault rifle used in killings of 2 men in Kensington
Mollie Tibbetts' aunt doesn't want victim 'lost' in debate
2nd teen arrested in murder of high school star athlete Kristian Marche
Eagles D-Line squeezes into Uber in hilarious photo
Hurricane Lane soaks Hawaii: PHOTOS
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Show More
Officials meet with family of man killed in police-involved shooting
School bus driver facing charges for endangering students
Police: Suspect sought for string of robberies in NE Philadelphia
Do you know this woman found wandering in Winslow?
Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist Ed King dead at 68
More News