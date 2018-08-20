MURAL ARTS

Kensington to receive mural makeover courtesy of Mural Arts Philadelphia

New murals bring familiar faces to section of Philadelphia. Trish Hartman reports during Action News at 10 p.m. on August 18, 2018.

KENSINGTON (WPVI) --
Through loud street work and intense sun, a muralist works painting the side of a home in Kensington.

Originally from Barcelona, Jeff McCreight was new to the neighborhood when he started the paintings.

"I didn't know anybody. Started doing some paintings of my own. I did a few big pieces around town," he said.

His work caught the attention of Mural Arts Philadelphia, which is funding 20 new murals in Kensington.

"We believe very strongly that when you infuse beauty into the environment, something changes," said Jane Golden of Mural Arts Philadelphia. "People feel a sense of security and safety."

The folks at Mural Arts hope the paintings will drive people to visit their Kensington Community Center where anyone can create their own art.

Jeff and several other visiting artists will be there until September, but they hope their work will stick around for many years to come.

