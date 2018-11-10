Kentucky woman's stolen car returned with apology letter

A Kentucky woman whose car was stolen got the vehicle back with a letter from the thief.
Pamela Barker reported her car stolen from outside her home in Louisville last Sunday.
On Wednesday, Barker was out for a walk when she spotted her car parked on her street.
A handwritten apology note had been placed inside.
Barker says she is happy to have her car back and happy she could help someone, even though it was not voluntary.
------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Related Topics:
societyu.s. & worldstolen car
societyu.s. & worldstolen car