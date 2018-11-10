U.S. & WORLD

Kentucky woman's stolen car returned with apology letter

Kentucky woman's stolen car returned with apology letter. Gray Hall reports during Action News at 9 a.m. on November 10, 2018.

A Kentucky woman whose car was stolen got the vehicle back with a letter from the thief.

Pamela Barker reported her car stolen from outside her home in Louisville last Sunday.

On Wednesday, Barker was out for a walk when she spotted her car parked on her street.

A handwritten apology note had been placed inside.

Barker says she is happy to have her car back and happy she could help someone, even though it was not voluntary.

