'Mothers in Charge' throws Christmas event for kids touched by violence

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- For Philadelphia children touched by violence this year, Mothers in Charge threw the ultimate holiday party.From the DJ, dancing to dinner and presents, about 70 children walked away with a Christmas gift either donated by the 22nd Police district or a local organization."So many of these children, often we call them the forgotten mourners," said Dorothy Johnson-Speight, founder of Mothers in Charge."Tonight we wanted to put a smile on the faces of so many of the children who have lost their mom, or dad , a loved one." Those in attendance even paused to pray for the family of Ceani Smalls, the 16-year-old shot to death while getting off a SEPTA bus this month.Her mother was in attendance, still grieving the loss."It's important to let the families know that people care," said Johnson-Speight."When you lose a loved one you don't understand, you don't know that people care, and it's important to let them that we care, we're here to support them."