Society

'Mothers in Charge' throws Christmas event for kids touched by violence

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- For Philadelphia children touched by violence this year, Mothers in Charge threw the ultimate holiday party.

From the DJ, dancing to dinner and presents, about 70 children walked away with a Christmas gift either donated by the 22nd Police district or a local organization.

"So many of these children, often we call them the forgotten mourners," said Dorothy Johnson-Speight, founder of Mothers in Charge.

"Tonight we wanted to put a smile on the faces of so many of the children who have lost their mom, or dad , a loved one." Those in attendance even paused to pray for the family of Ceani Smalls, the 16-year-old shot to death while getting off a SEPTA bus this month.
Her mother was in attendance, still grieving the loss.

"It's important to let the families know that people care," said Johnson-Speight.

"When you lose a loved one you don't understand, you don't know that people care, and it's important to let them that we care, we're here to support them."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyphiladelphiasocietychristmas
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Locals react to impeachment of President Trump
Teacher adopts student from Kensington school
House votes to impeach President Donald Trump
Man hurt after shooting at Brookhaven pet store
Woman struck by driver on Ridge Avenue in Andorra
Coldest air of the season hits Delaware Valley
FedEx driver fatally shoots robbery suspect in Philadelphia
Show More
6th grader gets surprise from military brother in NJ
Here's how local members of Congress voted on impeachment
Ex-principal admits having child porn on his school computer
Coast Guard seizes $312 million of suspected cocaine
Bucks County man faces up to 15 years after admitting to wife's 1981 death
More TOP STORIES News