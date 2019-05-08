Kraft offers to cover babysitting expenses for a "Mother's Day Away"

To all the moms out there ahead of Mother's Day, Kraft is offering to cover your babysitting expenses.The brand known for its Mac 'n' Cheese will pay up to $100 for babysitting fees.All you have to do is book the sitter, then head over to the company's "Mother's Day Away" website and upload your receipt.Kraft will then reimburse you within 6 to 8 weeks.The offer ends May 19th, or when funds run out.