Society

Kraft offers to cover babysitting expenses for a "Mother's Day Away"

EMBED <>More Videos

Kraft offers to cover babysitting expenses for a "Mother's Day Away." Sarah Bloomquist reports during Action News at 12 p.m. on May 8, 2019.

To all the moms out there ahead of Mother's Day, Kraft is offering to cover your babysitting expenses.

The brand known for its Mac 'n' Cheese will pay up to $100 for babysitting fees.

All you have to do is book the sitter, then head over to the company's "Mother's Day Away" website and upload your receipt.

Kraft will then reimburse you within 6 to 8 weeks.

The offer ends May 19th, or when funds run out.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societychildrenu.s. & worldmother's day
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Charges filed in crash that killed couple headed to their wedding
Suspicious package prompts evacuations in Glassboro
Longtime Phillies exec David Montgomery dies at 72
Body cam shows officer punching, pepper spraying handcuffed mentally-ill teen
Royal baby gets name: Archie
Delco school drops words 'God Bless America' due to complaint
Show More
Police: Woman attacks boyfriend with hammer in SW Philadelphia
AccuWeather: Some Sun, Not As Warm Today
Mueller report: Trump invokes privilege, Barr contempt vote soon
Walmart raises minimum age to buy tobacco to 21
Michigan 5th grader saves choking teacher
More TOP STORIES News