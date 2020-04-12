lakewood church

Lakewood Church hosts online Easter Sunday special

HOUSTON, Texas -- Thousands of people will have a chance to tune in to Lakewood Church's star-studded Easter Sunday service as the world continues to battle the COVID-19 pandemic.

ABC13 has teamed up with Joel Osteen and Lakewood Church for the special Sunday broadcast at 11 a.m. CST.

ABC13 is airing a special, hour-long broadcast of the Easter Sunday service, just for viewers. You can watch the special service on ABC13. It will also be available for streaming on ABC13.com, our app as well as our Fire TV and Android TV apps.

"There's so much uncertainty and fear and people are worried and I thought, 'How can we step it up a notch?' and just let people know that we're going to get through this," said Osteen.

The service will feature a virtual performance by Grammy award-winning artist Mariah Carey dedicated to first responders.

It will also feature a special message from director Tyler Perry.

READ MORE: 'The only superstar is Jesus': Kanye West speaks at Lakewood
EMBED More News Videos

Kanye West speaks to packed house at Lakewood Church.



In addition, Mayor Sylvester Turner will also be in attendance. Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo and Fire Chief Samuel Pena will join the Osteens for a special prayer over the city.

"It's forced us to slow down," said Osteen during an interview with ABC13 about life during the pandemic. "Maybe we can look at what our priorities are. Are they in line? Maybe they are, maybe they're not.
Maybe we should say, 'Hey, I should make some of these changes more lasting.'"

RELATED: Pastor Osteen gives inside peek at what virtual Easter service will bring

Osteen said he hopes the service will provide a sense of unity and clarity.

"This is the time, I think, we all get better together, and somehow we can come out of this stronger," he said. "I think it lets us realize that maybe we're not in so much control, and that we need faith. We need to turn to something bigger than ourselves."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyhoustonreligioncoronaviruschurchmusic newslakewood churchcovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
LAKEWOOD CHURCH
'The only superstar is Jesus': Kanye West speaks at Lakewood
Joel Osteen prays with Wallendas before Times Square stunt
Joel Osteen defends decision not to open church earlier
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Easter Mass - Celebrated by Philadelphia Archbishop Nelson Perez
AccuWeather: Breezy And Warm
Police-involved shooting injures man in Wilmington
PA could see surge next week, 21K cases statewide
1st coronavirus stimulus checks will arrive this week: Sources
NJ landlord waives rent for 3 months amid coronavirus crisis
NJ orders transit capacity cut, face coverings for riders
Show More
Montco communities keep up with Easter traditions during COVID-19
Hair dye becoming next high-demand item amid COVID-19 pandemic
2 men wanted in sex assault, armed carjacking
US surpasses Italy for highest COVID-19 death toll
SEPTA changes mask policy after videos surface on social media
More TOP STORIES News