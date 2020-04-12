Lakewood Church hosts online Easter Sunday special

ABC13 has teamed up with Joel Osteen and Lakewood Church for the special Sunday broadcast at 11 a.m. CST.
ABC13 is airing a special, hour-long broadcast of the Easter Sunday service, just for viewers. You can watch the special service on ABC13. It will also be available for streaming on ABC13.com, our app as well as our Fire TV and Android TV apps.
"There's so much uncertainty and fear and people are worried and I thought, 'How can we step it up a notch?' and just let people know that we're going to get through this," said Osteen.
The service will feature a virtual performance by Grammy award-winning artist Mariah Carey dedicated to first responders.
It will also feature a special message from director Tyler Perry.
In addition, Mayor Sylvester Turner will also be in attendance. Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo and Fire Chief Samuel Pena will join the Osteens for a special prayer over the city.
"It's forced us to slow down," said Osteen during an interview with ABC13 about life during the pandemic. "Maybe we can look at what our priorities are. Are they in line? Maybe they are, maybe they're not.
Maybe we should say, 'Hey, I should make some of these changes more lasting.'"
Osteen said he hopes the service will provide a sense of unity and clarity.
"This is the time, I think, we all get better together, and somehow we can come out of this stronger," he said. "I think it lets us realize that maybe we're not in so much control, and that we need faith. We need to turn to something bigger than ourselves."