memorial day

Laurel Hill Cemetery observes Memorial Day

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Since 1868 they've done Memorial Day at the Laurel Hill Cemetery the same way.

They dressed like they would have in the past and stopped at graves of those who've served our country greatly, like Civil War Union General George Meade.

It's all about preserving the tradition of the site of the first official Memorial Day service in all of Philadelphia more than 100 years ago.

Master of Ceremonies Andy Waskie said, "This is exactly what they did. It's not so much different than today. We are adding music, adding poems and wreaths. We stop at a few different locations which they also did to make sure their comrades were remembered. That was so important to them, to remember those that sacrificed and suffered for our nation that are no longer with us."

Throughout the historic cemetery actors and historians stopped to honor those who've made the ultimate sacrifice.

Cindy Griffis dressed as a mother of a fallen Civil War soldier would.

"This combines my love of history, the civil war and vintage fashion. I love to sow but it gives a different perspective of our history," she said.

The procession included dozens of those who simply wanted to pay their respects.

Many in attendance had ancestors who've been laid to rest here.

Bob Batley, of Westtown Township, said, "Yeah they did more than I did. I'm very proud."

Some said heading to a ceremony like this is least they can do.

"I think we need to recognize that people have made a commitment to serve us and we should honor that commitment by intern recognizing them," said Anne Kauffman of Abington Township.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyphiladelphia newsphilly newsmemorial day
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
MEMORIAL DAY
'Fish for Free' day in Pennsylvania
Memorial Day Weekend fun in Philadelphia
Veterans remembered during Wildwood Vigil
Memorial of 645,000 red poppies honors fallen service members
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Accuweather: Hot and Humid, Late Thunderstorms Today
Legendary Packers quarterback Bart Starr dies at 85
3 firefighters rescued from burning Camden County home
'Fish for Free' day in Pennsylvania
Hawaii woman missing for 2 weeks rescued from Maui forest
Man shot, found lying in Upper Darby street
Likely tornado rips through Oklahoma town
Show More
Baby born without skin opens eyes for first time
Veterans remembered during Wildwood Vigil
4 plants you need to get now to keep mosquitoes away
Memorial Day Weekend fun in Philadelphia
Young man killed in Roosevelt Boulevard vehicle crash
More TOP STORIES News