LeBron James files to trademark term "Taco Tuesday," ESPN says

LeBron James is looking to monetize his popular social media videos by filing to trademark the term "Taco Tuesday," according to ESPN.
The iconic basketball player has been consistently documenting his dinners on this day of the week in a series known as "Taco Tuesday."
One of James' companies, LBJ Trademarks, submitted the necessary paperwork with the United States Patent and Trademark Office in August to trademark "Taco Tuesday" for advertising and marketing services through indirect methods such as social media, blogging and a podcast, ESPN said.
ESPN said James' team has no firm plans for the term but wants to keep all business opportunities open.
