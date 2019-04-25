Society

Lego developing Braille bricks to teach blind, visually impaired kids

Lego has unveiled a new project to help kids with visual impairment learn Braille in a fun way.

They're called Lego Braille bricks and will launch fully in July 2020.

The bricks feature the studs used for characters in the Braille alphabet, as well as printed characters so sighted people can read them.

The set will cover the complete Braille alphabet and will be fully compatible with existing Lego bricks.

Lego plans to test them in seven languages and distribute them for free through partner organizations that work with the blind.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyeducationblindlegotoys
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Italian police: 2 Americans, 19, confess to fatally stabbing policeman
2 dead, 8 athletes hurt in S Korea balcony collapse
Babies found dead in NYC car; Father tells police he forgot
Doorbell cam shows masked robbers forcing man to unlock his front door at gunpoint
Home invaders injure elderly woman in Pennsauken, NJ
Motorcyclist killed in crash on Roosevelt Boulevard, driver sought
Rats take over Philadelphia neighborhood
Show More
AccuWeather: Lots Of Sun, Very Warm
Man allegedly shoots shotgun at car, hitting 3-year-old
South Street businesses close early on weekends to help curb crowds
Little Eagles fan shares emotional moment with Carson Wentz
Supreme Court allows use of Pentagon funds for border wall
More TOP STORIES News