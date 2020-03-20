Society

Philadelphia police leading vehicle procession for Sgt. O'Connor

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia Police Sergeant James O'Connor was shot and killed while serving an arrest warrant.

His funeral was set for Friday at the Basilica of Saints Peter Paul, exactly one week after his killing.

The funeral was postponed due to restrictions on large crowds in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

However, the Philadelphia Police Department will be leading a vehicle procession through Sgt. O'Connor's neighborhood Friday morning.

The procession will begin at the Philadelphia Mills Mall.

The 46-year-old SWAT corporal's life was cut short serving a murder warrant on the 1600 block of Bridge Street. Inside the second-floor apartment were four men, including the subject of the warrant, Hassan Elliot, and Kaleif Sears, who was wanted in the same murder from 2019 Elliott and Sears are being charged with murder and held without bail.
.
