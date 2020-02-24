Society

LIVE: 'Leaning Tower of Dallas': Crews hope to topple down high-rise tower

DALLAS, Texas -- After a failed attempt to implode a high rise office building in Dallas, crews will try and knock it down again.

The attempt at implosion happened last week, where much of the structure did come down, but a part of the tower remained standing, despite numerous attempts to topple it.

"You could see the building fall down, and then that tower there just kind of stopped. And everybody went, 'Oh no.' And there it is. It's still sitting there. Amazing," said Ed McAndrew, who was an onlooker to the attempted demolition.

RELATED: 'Leaning Tower of Dallas': Demolition attempt fails to fully topple high-rise tower

Lloyd D. Nabors Demolition says it's common for the core and elevator shaft to require additional demolition efforts.

But even a high-reach excavator brought in after the implosion couldn't get the job done.

Following the failed attempt, people began calling the still-standing tower the "leaning tower of Dallas." Since then, the area became a popular spot to take photos for Instagram.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societytexasimplosionu.s. & worlddemolition
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Kobe Bryant Memorial: How to watch celebration for NBA legend, daughter | LIVE
Home invasion, fire in Collingswood, New Jersey
Philly man, 73, seriously injured after hit-and-run in Absecon, NJ
Woman killed, man wounded in Maple Shade shooting identified
AccuWeather: Increasing Clouds Today, Rain Overnight
Markets tank on concern about virus impact on world economy
Vehicle crashes into Planet Fitness in South Philadelphia
Show More
Shots fired on Roosevelt Expressway
Market-Frankford Line service changes begin Monday
Community comes together to remember child who died from the flu
Raging fire engulfs 2 homes in South Coatesville, Pa.
Katherine Johnson, one of NASA's 'Hidden Figures,' dies at 101
More TOP STORIES News