George Floyd

LIVE: George Floyd funeral underway in Houston

HOUSTON, Texas -- George Floyd is being laid to rest today after his death in police custody ignited a series of protests and demonstrations across the globe.

The last chance for the public to say goodbye to George Floyd happened yesterday. Thousands of mourners walked into the church where he grew up.

More than 6,300 people waited in long lines in the heat to pay their respects.

The final, private farewell is being held for those who knew him best before he is laid to rest.

READ MORE: George Floyd to be taken by horse carriage to final resting place

The service at Fountain of Praise Church is expected to last several hours.

This event is for family and invited guests only, and should be a very emotional final goodbye for Floyd's family.



You can watch live coverage of George Floyd's funeral in the video above.

It is being led by Minister Remus E. Wright. The church is significant for the Floyd family because it is where they worship here in Houston.

PHOTOS: Remembering George Floyd across Houston as he is laid to rest in his hometown

Some invited guests include Mayor Sylvester Turner, Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee, Rev. Al Sharpton, Attorney Benjamin Crump, Houston rappers Slim Thug and Paul Wall, and Floyd Mayweather, who is paying for the funeral services for Floyd.

Other guests who were not previously announced include NFL star J.J. Watt, and actors Jamie Foxx and Channing Tatum.

SEE ALSO: Statement shirts and masks worn by mourners at Floyd's viewing

After the conclusion of the funeral service, there will be a procession for Floyd to a private burial at a cemetery in Pearland.

Floyd will be transported in a horse drawn carriage where he will be buried next to his mother.

No media is invited to that portion of today's events. The family is requesting total privacy when they lay Floyd to rest.

