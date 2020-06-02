George Floyd

Houstonians march in support of George Floyd's family

HOUSTON, Texas -- As many as 20,000 people are expected in downtown Houston for a march honoring George Floyd, the Houston man who died in Minneapolis police custody.

The march is scheduled to start at 3 p.m. at Discovery Green, 1500 McKinney, and will move to City Hall for a rally. Organized by Houston entertainers Trae Tha Truth and BunB, it will include Floyd's family, some of whom are flying in to attend.

Crowds have gathered in advance of the march. They can be heard chanting for peace. Lakewood Church Pastor Joel Osteen led a prayer with members of Floyd's family.

Officials have urged those attending the march to have their voices heard, while demonstrating peacefully. Any violence has been discouraged. Shortly before the start of the march, the City of Houston sent an alert asking for the public to report any suspicious behavior. Houston Public Works crews have removed several piles of bricks and rocks from locations around the city, officials said.

"It will be a moment where they can speak up and tell the world how they feel. Because they are hurting a lot more than all of us are hurting," Trae Tha Tuth told ABC13 Monday.

Expect street closures in downtown Houston. Some City of Houston buildings will also close early. Municipal Courts, and Houston Police Headquarters at 1200 Travis closes at noon. Houston Public Works at 611 Walker, Central Library, City Hall, City Hall Annex and the Houston Permitting Center closed at 1 p.m.

Since Friday night, after vandalism and looting in downtown, HPD and other law enforcement have been working 12-hour shifts protecting buildings and responding to calls. There will be an increased police presence Tuesday.

In a news conference, Mayor Sylvester Turner encouraged people to wear masks and social distance as much as possible. He also asked them to continue to be respectful.

"This is a salute to George and an acknowledgment that he should not have died the way he did," Turner said. "I hope people will honor George and not deface his name and his memory."

