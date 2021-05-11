Society

LIVE: Gov. Newsom discusses plan to invest $12 billion to tackle the homeless crisis in California

One of the goals would be to end family homelessness within five years by investing in homeless prevention and rental support.
By ABC7.com staff
Gov. Gavin Newsom on Tuesday is expected to announce that $12 billion in state funding will be dedicated to tackling the homeless crisis in California.

One of the goals of the plan would be to end family homelessness within five years by investing $3.7 billion in homeless prevention and rental support.

Gov. Newsom is expected to discuss his plan at a news conference at 10:30 a.m. Check back here to watch it live.

The funding would also build on two programs, Project Roomkey and Homekey, which have provided housing to 36,000 Californians and created 6,000 affordable housing units during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the governor's office.

As part of the plan, nearly $9 billion is expected to unlock at least 46,000 new housing units for homeless individuals and affordable apartments.

The plan also proposes a $1.5 billion investment to clean up the state's roadways and transform public spaces.

The funding is part of Newsom's $100 billion California Comeback Plan, an economic recovery relief plan aimed at addressing five of the state's biggest challenges.



DEVELOPING: We will add more details to this report as they become available.
