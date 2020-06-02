LIVE: Thousands fill downtown for George Floyd march

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=6227646" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Mayor Turner addresses the George Floyd march in front of city hall.

Thousands of people marched to city hall for George Floyd

People on horseback join George Floyd march in downtown Houston.

Medical Center employees stage demonstration in Hermann Park for George Floyd

Thousands gather downtown for George Floyd rally.

Protesters jump on top of a Metro bus in downtown Houston.

Tensions high in downtown Houston

Via @AlertHouston: @HouPublicWorks has removed several piles of bricks and rocks from several locations in Houston this afternoon.



Please call 311 (or @houstonpolice's non-emergency line, 713.884.3131), to report any suspicious activity.



Full alert: https://t.co/FkC2QBMsDN https://t.co/rg2UkDIL5S — Houston OEM (@HoustonOEM) June 2, 2020

HOUSTON, Texas -- More than 60,000 people crowded in front of City Hall where city leaders gave impassioned speeches in memory of George Floyd, the Houston man who died in Minneapolis police custody. The throng marched through the streets of downtown Houston ahead of the rally, carrying signs and chanting.A crowd grew exponentially at Discovery Green ahead of the rally. Organized by Houston entertainers Trae Tha Truth and Bun B, the march up Walker Street included Floyd's family, some of whom flew in to attend.Lakewood Church Pastor Joel Osteen led a prayer with family members.Bun B then led the crowd of at least several thousand on a chant as he said "What's his name?" and the crowd replied, "George Floyd.""That's right and don't you ever forget it," Bun B said.The crowd later got down on one knee and was silent for 30 seconds."We're our here supporting George. We want some peace. We want some change in America. We want some change in the world," said Anthony Blackmon. He was on horseback along with about 60 other people from a Houston riding club called "Deep in the street and always on the trail."As the crowd marched about a mile from Discovery Green park in downtown Houston to City Hall, they chanted, "Hands up, don't shoot" and "no justice, no peace."Some of the officials at the head of the march included Mayor Sylvester Turner and Sheila Jackson Lee and Sylvia Garcia, who represent the Houston area in Congress.Ahead of the event, officials urged those marching to have their voices heard, while demonstrating peacefully. Any violence has been discouraged.After the march, many protestors gathered in the street while some were seen on top of a METRO bus that transported police officers to the march.Shortly before the start of the march, the City of Houston sent an alert asking for the public to report any suspicious behavior. Houston Public Works crews have removed several piles of bricks and rocks from locations around the city, officials said.Organizers intended all along for this march to be a peaceful demonstration."We came to make sure that we represent for the family, represent for (Floyd). So if they come to tear it down, it defeats the purpose of what they're trying to do," Trae Tha Truth told ABC13's Chauncy Glover in the middle of the march Tuesday.Street closures are also underway in downtown Houston. Some City of Houston buildings closed early. Municipal Courts and Houston Police Headquarters at closed at noon.