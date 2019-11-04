WATCH
Local 80s band performs Action News theme song at NJ concert
Mount Holly, New Jersey (WPVI) -- A local 80s band, The Blenders, performed the Action News Theme Song at a concert last month.
The South Jersey native's were playing a reunion show in Mount Holly when they suddenly broke into a rocking rendition of "Move Closer To Your World."
The lead singer's daughter said it only took the group 30 minutes to learn the song.
